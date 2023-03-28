Aaron Ramsey hails 'unbelievable' Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta











Arsenal hero Aaron Ramsey has had his say on Mikel Arteta and his side’s performances in the Premier League since the start of this season.

The Gunners have been brilliant this term. They’ve been on top of the table almost all campaign, and they’re still there – eight points clear of defending champions Manchester City.

Ramsey, who left Arsenal almost four years ago, has been really impressed by his old club.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey praises Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

If there’s one person who deserves enormous credit for what he has done at Arsenal this season, it’s Arteta.

At the end of the last campaign, after the Gunners blew their chance to finish inside the top four, there were calls from some fans to sack him. The media and pundits ripped into him, and nobody expected the North Londoners to fare much better this season than they did last time out.

Arteta, however, has proved them all wrong and has transformed this Arsenal side. They have been the best team in the country this season, and there’s a good chance they’ll go all the way and lift the Premier League title.

Ramsey has been watching Arsenal under the £160,000-a-week Arteta and he seems really impressed.

The Welshman said about the Arsenal boss, as per the Evening Standard: “You could see his leadership qualities and the way that he handled himself was second to none.

“What he is doing now, definitely, you could see he was always going to be a manager one day, the way he thought and saw the game and how intense he was as well.

“It is absolutely unbelievable what he has done there, what they are doing at the moment.”

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Back in March 2021, when Arsenal were 18 points behind the league leaders after 28 games, Arteta boldly claimed that his project was ‘going to go bang‘ soon.

Very few people believed him back then, but it’s safe to say now that his prediction has come true.

Arsenal have been sensational in the Premier League this season. They’ve lost only three games all campaign, have scored just a goal less than Manchester City and boast a better defensive record than the champions.

The Gunners completely deserve to be where they are at the moment, and Arteta is the man responsible for that.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

