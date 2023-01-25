Aaron Ramsdale says Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is so underrated











Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has told The Fellas podcast that he thinks Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is actually so underrated by the fans.

Henderson has struggled to nail down a place in Jurgen Klopp’s side this season due a dip in his recent performances.

The 32-year-old was ruled out with a hamstring injury earlier in the season and has been in and out of Klopp’s side ever since.

The Liverpool skipper played a key role in England’s run to the quarter-finals of the World Cup and impressed alongside Declan Rice.

While he hasn’t managed to carry this type of form into the Premier League with the Reds, Ramsdale thinks he isn’t appreciated by fans in England.

Speaking on The Fellas podcast, Ramsdale claims that Henderson doesn’t get the respect he deserves from England’s fanbase.

“He gets so disrespected because he doesn’t play all the nice stuff. He runs like 12k a game, the way he talks to people on the pitch,” he said.

“The things he does do, he’ll play an unbelievable pass or cross, but it won’t really get talked about because he’s probably just done it once in the game. He’s properly underrated at England by the fans, not by the players. They love him.”

Henderson has certainly struggled in a Liverpool shirt this season but he has been a key part of their success under Klopp.

The £20 million midfielder has proved his worth to Liverpool over the years and he’s performed consistently well in an England shirt too.

The fact that Liverpool’s dip in form has coincided with Henderson slowing down of late is certainly no coincidence.

Liverpool fans will know all too well that they need a refresh in the middle of the park but they are also well aware of how brilliant Henderson has been over the years.

Eyebrows were certainly raised when Gareth Southgate put him into his starting line-up against Wales at the World Cup. But he kept his place in the side thereafter and was a standout performer.

