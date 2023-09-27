‘A Rolls-Royce’: Arsenal now reportedly in talks to sign player who once said Gunners star is so underrated

Arsenal fans hoping to see a new striker arrive in one of the coming windows will have been given a lift by the reports claiming that talks have already been held over a potential move for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.

Football Transfers claimed this week that Edu has spoken with the forward’s agents about a possible deal, with the Gunners said to prefer the 27-year-old over someone like Ivan Toney.

Arsenal are not the only team interested in Watkins, with the report noting that Chelsea are also admirers of the former Brentford star. Meanwhile, 90min has suggested that Aston Villa are now confident of agreeing a new contract with him.

The good news is that the Gunners may have a couple of advantages. As noted by Football Transfers, Ollie Watkins was a boyhood Arsenal fan. And it seems he would relish the chance to play alongside some of those already in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Watkins has worked alongside a number of Arsenal players when called up for England. And in 2021, he suggested that he was particularly impressed by one international teammate, who made the move to the Emirates earlier this year.

“Declan Rice as well who I think is massively underrated, I think he’s like a Rolls-Royce, and that says it all really,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

Obviously, the England team seems to be a lot closer now than they used to be when they would often stick with their club teammates. So getting the chance to play alongside more of them at club level may not be as much of a factor when Watkins comes to decide about his future.

But clearly, Watkins has been a huge fan of Rice. And he has continued to get better in the last couple of years. He has made a superb start to life with Arsenal.

So that may be one of a number of considerations which plays a small part in Watkins’ thinking should Arsenal follow up their interest with a concrete move.