‘A real problem’: Ray Parlour concerned with what he’s hearing about Arsenal transfer bid

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has admitted he has some concerns when it comes to the Gunners signing Declan Rice this summer.

Rice is the number one target in midfield for the Gunners. A bid has already gone in – and been rejected by West Ham – but another offer is expected soon.

Arsenal are believed to be Rice’s preferred destination. However, there is other interest and Manchester City have emerged in recent days as serious contenders.

And speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, former midfielder Parlour believes Arsenal have a real issue if City do ramp up their interest.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ray Parlour concerned for Arsenal

Speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, Parlour admitted that while he believes Arsenal are doing their best to sign Rice, he has concerns over City’s interest.

“It sounds like they want to pay yearly, whereas West Ham have got to replace Declan and maybe buy two players with the money. So that’s where there’s probably been a stumbling block,” Parlour said.

“If Arsenal want this player they’ve got to pull all the stops out to get him. He’d be a perfect replacement for Xhaka, you’ve just got to get the deal over the line. I’m sure Edu and Mikel are working really hard to get it done. But if Man City do come knocking, then you’ve got a real problem, a dilemma there, from Declan’s point of view.”

Rice is expected to fetch more than £100m into the club for West Ham, likely making him English football’s most expensive player.

Time to press on

This is crunch time for Arsenal. They have got to get this sorted as Parlour says and if it means paying a bit more up front or quicker than they want, so be it.

The thought of losing Rice now to Man City would sting immensely for everyone at Arsenal.

Rice clearly fancies the move. But if Arsenal let City touch base and Guardiola has a word, then things can quickly change and it would be a devastating blow for the Gunners.