Arsenal may be panicking as Manchester City have entered the race for the Gunners’ top target, Declan Rice.

The Gunners have had Rice earmarked as their number one target at the Emirates for quite some time, but now he could be set for a move to City instead.

Mikel Arteta has been very keen to add Rice to his Arsenal squad, but now he faces a huge battle to win this transfer race.

The Athletic have reported that the Premier League champions are set to make their own approach for Rice, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Rice would be keen to join if he’s made one promise.

Indeed, this move may well hinge on the future of Pep Guardiola.

Ever since Guardiola came to City, he’s been linked away from the club, and Rice wants assurances that Guardiola will stay before committing to City.

Photo by Ramsey Cardy – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Rice wants Guardiola promise

Jones shared what he knows about Rice.

“I mentioned this a few times in the last week. There was the potential of a Rice hijack from Man City, they’ve had their eye on it. They’ve enquired personally about it as to whether he’d be interested. The way I understand this now is that if Rice had assurance Pep Guardiola would be there, that is still important, as long as he’s there for the next two years then Rice is interested in this, of course he is, you have the treble winners, you have Pep Guardiola. Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish, there is a lot here that would suit Declan Rice,” Jones said.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Difficult

This may be a difficult deal for Man City to do.

Indeed, while it would be nice for City to be able to promise Rice that Guardiola will be staying, the reality is that it’s impossible to predict Pep’s next move at any given moment.

As Barcelona fans know, Guardiola can change his stance at any club at a moment’s notice, and after achieving his ultimate goal of winning the treble at City, he may well be keen to move onto pastures new.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.