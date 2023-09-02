‘A possibility’: Journalist says Saudi clubs could make move for £22m Tottenham player

The Saudi Pro League has made the summer transfer window one to remember on a number of fronts.

Huge money and wages have been splashed by the Saudi clubs, who have managed to bring in a number of top players from across world football.

Mo Salah is the next one in their sights. The Liverpool forward has already been the subject of a £150m bid on deadline day. And according to journalist Ben Jacobs, more Premier League players could be next.

Journalist says Saudi clubs could sign Heung-Min Son

Speaking on TalkSPORT earlier today, CBS journalist and transfer expert Ben Jacobs has said that a number of top players could be in the Saudi teams’ sights.

And one of those players, is Tottenham captain and star forward, Heung-Min Son.

“De Bruyne is possibility. Son is a possibility. Salah will be a possibility again if he doesn’t join in the next few days and no doubt there’ll be a few younger, surprise names,” Jacobs said.

“It will slow down in the next few windows but I think the Saudi Pro League feels like it’s here to stay but European teams are going to have to come to terms with that.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Son – who signed for Spurs for £22m back in 2015 – has recently been made Spurs skipper by Ange Postecoglou but could well be tempted away with a huge contract offer next summer.

Saudi clubs here to stay

As Jacobs says, things will inevitably slow down a touch in the coming windows. But rest assured, the Saudi clubs and their money are here to stay for a while.

This feels like a game-changing summer window that we’ve just had and if they do end up landing Salah from Liverpool, then more top players could end up following.

If Son is to leave Tottenham for the Saudi league, then that would be another statement from the money men in the Middle East.