Sky journalist shares what Liverpool said when asked what they’d do if Mo Salah went on strike now

Mohamed Salah may have to force a move to Saudi Arabia if he wants to join Al-Ittihad.

As we all know, if a player does desperately want a move, there are ways and means to get it done.

Refuse to play, refuse to train, go on strike. We’ve seen this done in almost every transfer window in recent years.

Now, there’s no suggestion that Salah is going to do this, but he may have to take such a measure if he does indeed want to follow the money to the middle east.

However, even if Salah does go on strike, Liverpool may not sell.

Indeed, speaking on Sky Sports News (1/9/23 9:20PM), Melissa Reddy stated that she’s asked Liverpool what they would do if Salah went on strike, and she says Liverpool consider this matter closed and nothing will change that stance.

Case closed

Reddy shared what she was told about Salah.

“I asked the question, if a bid over £200m comes in and if Salah were to play the role of wantaway, if he goes on strike, if he refuses to play, refuses to play and I was told very concretely that Liverpool consider the matter closed and there is nothing that will change that,” Reddy said.

Stubborn

Liverpool weren’t going to give any other answer to this were they?

The reality may not quite be what the Reds are staying here, but if they came out and said ‘If Salah goes on strike we’ll sell him.’ That would only further encourage one outcome.

The Saudi window still has another week to run, and this could be a story that rumbles on and on into September.