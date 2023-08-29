Remarkably, we could be about to see Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool.

The Egyptian is attracting big-money interest from Saudi Arabia, and while Liverpool are adamant that they won’t sell the winger at this moment in time, as we’ve seen all summer, you can never write any deal off in this transfer window.

Of course, if Salah goes, the Reds will need a replacement, and one player who has been touted as a potential option is Joao Felix.

Indeed, there have been plenty of reports linking Liverpool to Felix lately, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, the Portuguese attacker is a player the Reds have been looking at for quite some time

Liverpool looking at Felix

Jones shared what he knows about the £114m forward.

“Obviously Joao Felix is being touted at the moment as someone Liverpool would sign if Salah was to go, Joao is available on the market, and he’s a player Liverpool have watched over the years because he’s Joao Felix, maybe there’s something in that, it’s interesting,” Jones said.

Not the right option

As much as we like Joao Felix as a player, to pick him out as a potential Mo Salah replacement would be bizarre.

Salah is one of the most clinical goalscorers in the history of the Premier League, while, as Felix showed last season, he’s more of a link-up player who does a lot of eye-catching things on the ball rather than finding the net on a regular basis.

Liverpool will need to replace Salah with someone who knows how to score 20 goals a season, and Felix is not that man.

If Felix was being brought in as a Roberto Firmino replacement, this is a deal that would make the world of sense, but replacing Salah is a job for a goalscorer.