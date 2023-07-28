‘A name to look out for’: Sky Sports expert says ‘complete’ player could reject Nottingham Forest with Arsenal keen

Nottingham Forest are among the clubs being linked with a move for Brazilian sensation Leonardo Santos this summer.

The South American talent is emerging as yet another in a long line of impressive players coming from Brazil.

Arsenal are known to have him on their radar and in recent days, Nottingham Forest have also been mentioned as a club with an interest in Santos.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, South American football expert Tim Vickery has suggested that Santos could see a move to Forest as not ideal. Instead, Vickery claims that the youngster will want to be part of a team where he can gobble up chances, rather than feed off scraps.

“There is a really really impressive player there. He had a really good under-20s World Cup, where he scored five goals,” Vickery said.

“I’m surprised that bigger clubs aren’t being linked with him. Forest might not be the ideal club for him. He might think he would do better at a club where he’s getting more chances, where he doesn’t have to do so much work outside the penalty area. But he’s certainly a name to look out for.”

Vickery’s comments, then, suggest Leonardo is more likely to opt for a more ball dominant team like Arsenal over Forest.

Arsenal, as we know, have a rich history in recent times of landing Brazilian players. Forest, meanwhile, are looking to add to their squad ahead of their second season back in the top flight.

Another one to watch from Brazil

Certain countries just continually produce top talent and it looks like Leonardo Santos is going to be the next one coming off the conveyor belt here.

His goals record, which Vickery explains is 50 in just 150 games for Santos, is outstanding for a young player.

Regarded as a ‘complete‘ forward already based on his skillsets, it does seem like Santos is another name destined for the top.

Forest will do well to sign him, given Arsenal’s links to that market. But if they can, then it might well prove to be one of the best buys they can make.