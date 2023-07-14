Arsenal plotting move for £20m ‘complete forward’

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Santos striker Marcos Leonardo.

According to FootballTransfers, the Gunners have sent scouts out to check out the Brazil youth international.

The report claims that Arsenal are also ‘weighing up’ whether to make a move for Leonardo.

Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

The Gunners have good knowledge of the Brazilian football system and market through director Edu.

Arsenal have snapped up some exciting players from the South American country in recent years.

Gabriel Martinelli is the biggest success story, while Marquinhos also looks like an exciting player for the future.

Now, Arsenal are seemingly pondering whether to make a move for Leonardo, who’s very highly rated in Brazil.

The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals and four assists in 27 appearances in 2023.

What’s remarkable is that Leonardo has only just turned 20, but already has close to 150 appearances for Santos.

He has made 146 outings for the Brazilian giants, registering 44 goals and 11 assists.

In terms of price tag, the report claims a fee of around £20million could be enough to bring Leonardo to Arsenal.

Our view

Arsenal have outstanding knowledge of the Brazilian market and they have several top players from the country in their ranks already.

Aside from their signings direct from Brazil, you also have the more established players who joined from European leagues, like Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Needless to say, if Leonardo were to move to Arsenal, he’d have an outstanding support network of fellow countrymen and lusophones.

Indeed, he has already played with one of the Gunners players, Marquinhos having provided two assists for him in the Brazil youth team.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Leonardo has earned comparisons to Neymar and, as per Football Talent Scout, has also been likened to Radamel Falcao.

The scouting outlet deemed him a ‘complete forward’ with a 9 out of 10 potential rating.

All in all, Leonardo seems like a great shout for Arsenal. Let’s see whether the speculation becomes more concrete in weeks to come.