David Raya is edging closer to a move to Arsenal.

The Spanish goalkeeper is locked in talks about a move to the Emirates, and it looks as though this deal may be done sooner rather than later.

There has been a lot of chat about whether or not this is a transfer that is necessary at the Emirates. After all, Aaron Ramsdale has been fairly decent for Arsenal over the past two years.

This is a move that has been hotly debated, but one man who is a fan of this move is Gary Neville.

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville stated that this would be a statement of a signing, sending a message to everyone that he won’t settle for what happened last season this time around.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Statement

Neville gave his verdict on the potential addition of Raya at Arsenal.

“I thought Ramsdale did struggle a little bit in the last five or ten games. I like Raya at Brentford, so I thought the idea of signing him was a message that he’s not taking what happened last season lightly, Minor details caused them a problem in those last 10 games, and Ramsdale was one of those issues in the last 10 games. He was erratic, and with 10 games to go you can’t have an erratic goalkeeper,” Neville said.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Message sent

As Neville says, this is a statement signing.

Not only does signing Raya make the rest of the top six sit up and take notice, it also puts your entire squad on alert.

Replacing a player like Ramsdale tells everyone else in the team that their spot isn’t as safe as they think it is, and if standards dip at all, Arteta won’t be scared to replace any player.

The Arsenal manager is becoming ruthless, and that is how you win a league title.