‘As I am speaking’: Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are negotiating deal to sign £40m player right now

Arsenal have been amongst the busiest teams in Europe in the transfer market this summer.

The Gunners have signed three big-name players for around £200m, and somehow, they’re not done yet.

Indeed, David Raya is also on Arsenal’s radar, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on The Debrief, the Gunners are currently locked in discussions with Brentford about getting a deal done for the Spaniard, claiming that we could see some concrete movement on the deal getting done this week.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Raya talks ongoing

Romano shared what he knows about the £40m goalkeeper.

“The negotiation with Brentford was very complicated, now Arsenal are in direct contacts with Brentford. There is a discussion going on even today while I am speaking, they are discussing the terms of the deal. Arsenal made a bid last week of £20m plus add ons, and it is a very concrete possibility to see the deal done this week,” Romano said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ready to go

Arsenal have gotten the vast majority of their transfer business done this summer before a ball has been kicked, and if they get Raya in before the start of the season, they will have all of their ducks in a row before the season begins.

Of course, the Gunners probably still need to shift a few players, and they could also perhaps do with a new striker coming in, but, unlike many of their rivals, Arsenal will have the bulk of their business done by the start of the season.

It’s way too early to say it, but the early signals do suggest that Arsenal may well have won the transfer window, and Raya’s arrival would just be the icing on the cake.