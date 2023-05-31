‘A lot of people think’: Many at Spurs think ‘entertaining’ boss will end up as Tottenham manager – journalist











There is a prevailing view within Tottenham that Ryan Mason will manage the club one day.

That is according to Alasdair Gold who was speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast about Mason and Spurs’ future.

Of course, Tottenham are currently on the hunt for a new gaffer after the sacking of Antonio Conte, and with Mason in charge on an interim basis, many have wondered whether or not he would get the job.

According to Gold, Mason isn’t in line to get the job this time around, but there are a number of people within the club who believe that he could well eventually end up in the hotseat in north London.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mason tipped to eventually become Spurs boss

Gold shared the view of the ‘entertaining’ boss within Tottenham.

“It is interesting that we have Poch disciple in Ryan Mason at the club. I would be stunned if he got the job right now, but genuinely, a lot of people think that Ryan Mason will eventually become the Spurs manager within the club. Everyone I have spoken to tell me that what Mason has done in the last few weeks will make the transition so much easier for the next manager,” Gold said.

Seems likely

While Mason is only 31 years old and a long way off becoming the manager of a top six club, his eventual appointment at Tottenham does seem likely.

Between Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Mason has learned from three of the best managers around, he’s been in this sort of role for five years now, and he’s seemingly impressing behind the scenes at Spurs.

Of course, he needs to go and cut his teeth elsewhere, but given his long-standing ties to Tottenham he will always be drawn back to north London if the chance arises.

Don’t be shocked if we see Mason as the full-time Spurs manager one day.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

