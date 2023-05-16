‘A lot of enthusiasm’: ‘Quick’ midfielder is making it no secret that he wants to join Arsenal - journalist











Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice have both expressed enthusiasm about the idea of joining Arsenal.

That is according to The Athletic’s Amy Lawrence who has been speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast.

As many will know, Rice has been earmarked as a top target for Arsenal heading into the summer, while Caicedo has been a long-standing target after two bids in January.

Both players will, once again, be targeted in the summer, and according to Lawrence, both Caicedo and Rice are making no secret of their desire to join Arsenal.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Caicedo and Rice want to join

Lawrence shared what she knows about both players.

“They will go for both. That’s the ambition, they might get one and they might get neither, that’s the reality of the marketplace. They can be pretty sure, from the vibes let’s say, that both players have expressed quite a lot of enthusiasm to come to Arsenal as Mudryk did. They’re very much open to that, but getting that over the line is difficult,” Lawrence said.

Get one of them

Arsenal will try to sign both of these players in the summer, but they would be strengthened by just signing one of them.

As an England international, we all know how good Rice is, while Caicedo is establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders too.

In our view, if Arsenal can only get one of these players they should be all-in on Caicedo. The ‘quick’ midfielder seems to have a higher ceiling than Rice, and as his showing at right-back proved on Sunday, he’s also incredibly versatile.

Don’t be shocked if either of these moves go ahead as we enter the summer transfer window.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

