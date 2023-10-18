Many within the footballing world believe that Jude Bellingham is well on his way to becoming one of the best players on the planet.

He’s shining for both Real Madrid and England, and many are already tipping him for the Ballon d’Or in the future.

However, while Bellingham may be talented, he’s going to face some stiff competition for the Ballon d’Or in years to come.

Indeed, the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe aren’t going anywhere, while according to Janusz Michallik, speaking on ESPN, there’s a player who is the same age as Bellingham who could well be better.

Michallik believes that Jamal Musiala could well be a better played than Bellingham, claiming that he slightly prefers him as a player.

Interestingly, this comes against a backdrop of interest from Liverpool in Musiala.

Musiala ober Bellingham

The pundit gave his verdict on the two youngsters.

“At the moment he is up there. You shouldn’t be afraid to say that he is. What he’s done in replacing Benzema, we shouldn’t be afraid of it. I also see the name of Jamal Musiala. I kinda like him a little bit better as a player, that doesn’t mean one is going to be better than the other. I hope that in 10 years’ time we’re talking about a rivalry like Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with Bellingham and Musiala,” Michallik said.

Stars

Bellingham vs Musiala could well be one of the biggest debates in world football for the next decade.

These two are ripping it up at two of the biggest clubs in the world already, and we can’t wait to see what they will do next.

They’re the same age and while their playstyles are different, it is very easy to compare the two due to the fact they’re both transforming into game-changing attacking midfield players.

Regardless of who you prefer, it has to be said that we may be looking at world football’s next biggest stars here.