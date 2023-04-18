‘A bit like De Zerbi’: Pundit says European manager would be a ‘good left-field choice’ for Spurs











Craig Burley has, once again, called for Tottenham to hire Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

Burley has been banging the Kompany drum for quite some time now, and he’s made a very interesting point when discussing the Belgian manager this time around.

Indeed, speaking on ESPN, Burley compared hiring Kompany to Brighton’s decision to bring Roberto De Zerbi to The Amex earlier this season, stating that it’s a left-field pick that could pay off massively.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Kompany the one

Burley gave his backing to Kompany.

“No, I feel he would be a good left-field choice, a bit like Brighton did with De Zerbi and before that Potter. I think they’ve been down the road with Conte and Mourinho. He didn’t do a great job at Anderlecht, he’s done a great job at Burnley. He has gravitas, the players would respect him and they play great football. The way his team plays, I’ve had enough of watching Tottenham and the way they are, it’s incredibly boring,” Burley said.

Roll the dice

Tottenham have been going in the wrong direction for far too long now under so-called tried and tested managers, and it’s time for them to roll the dice.

Whether that means they should appoint Kompany is up for debate, but they need to do something radical and different in order to change the mood and the style of play at their football club.

Appointing the right manager can change everything overnight, and while there’s no guarantee that someone like Kompany would be a success at Spurs, at least you know that he would shake things up sufficiently and at least bring something different after years of the same old Tottenham.

Whether it’s Kompany or someone else, Spurs need to gamble a bit on this next appointment.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

