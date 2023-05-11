£80m star Arsenal want will become Man United's top target if they don't sign Harry Kane - journalist











Harry Kane may hand Arsenal a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice, with journalist Jamie Jackson suggesting that the midfielder will become Manchester United’s top target if they cannot get the Tottenham Hotspur star early in the summer.

Jackson was speaking on The Football Terrace following reports this week that Erik ten Hag is very keen to bring Declan Rice to Manchester United. It was noted by The Sun that his performance in West Ham’s weekend win left the Dutchman in awe, and thus, they are looking to rival the Gunners for him.

The problem for Manchester United is that a marquee striker is the priority in the upcoming window. And it seems that Harry Kane is right at the top of the shopping list.

Manchester United will switch attention to Rice if they don’t get Kane

Jackson initially suggested that the Tottenham talisman is loved by ten Hag. But he added that if Manchester United cannot bring in an elite striker, they will switch their attention to another area of the pitch – in news that could have implications for Arsenal.

“I think how this is going to work is if it looks like Kane is an impossibility or [they decide] we’re not going to go all the way through the summer because that’s a waste of time, then that’s when Rice will take over as the number one target with regards to the money they’re going to spend,” he told The Football Terrace.

Arsenal fans may have mixed feelings about the idea of Kane going to Old Trafford. Obviously, they will not mind at all seeing Tottenham lose their best player in such a crucial summer for the club.

But if Manchester United sign Kane, they would arguably be a lot closer to the title picture than Tottenham currently are. And Arsenal’s challenge next year is to keep themselves in the fight with Manchester City.

But on the other hand, seeing Manchester United sign Kane would potentially take a rival out of the race to sign Rice, too.

And given that Rice is reportedly Arsenal’s £80 million-rated top target, that may be what matters to them most.