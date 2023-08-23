£70m Spurs target has declined offer to sign new contract with PL rival this summer

Tottenham Hotspur target Eberechi Eze was offered a new long-term contract by Crystal Palace earlier this summer, but the attacking midfielder has declined the offer so far.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Manchester City are also admirers of the England international following their failure to sign Lucas Paqueta.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Palace are surely braced for the battle to keep Eberechi Eze to get harder and harder. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

Tottenham target Eze has declined signing a new Crystal Palace contract

Journalist Alasdair Gold recently told Football London that Tottenham love Eze. He is also represented by the same company which looks after Ange Postecoglou. However, Gold added that there has been talk that he could cost at least £70 million.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

90min is now suggesting that Manchester City also have Eze on their radar. And it seems that he may feel that he is ready for the next step in his career.

The report claims that Crystal Palace have offered Eze a new long-term deal at Selhurst Park. However, Eze has, so far, turned down the chance to put pen to paper.

Obviously, that may not necessarily be a sign that Eze is keen to leave. Michael Olise looked destined to leave for Chelsea before signing a new contract at Crystal Palace. So the situation could very much change if no club is willing to make a substantial offer.

It would be a surprise if Tottenham were willing to make a bid Palace would consider at this stage of the window.

But he is an outstanding talent. So it would not be a shock if Palace did receive some serious offers in one of the coming windows if Eze has still not signed a new contract.