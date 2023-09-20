£70m player who Tottenham would reportedly love to sign could be offered a new contract soon

Fabrizio Romano claims that reported Tottenham Hotspur target Lautaro Martinez is set to discuss a fresh contract with Inter Milan soon.

The transfer insider has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and shared an update on Martinez’s future.

Tottenham were heavily linked with a move for a new striker over the summer after losing their talisman Harry Kane.

Of course, Spurs opted to bring in a versatile forward in Brennan Johnson as they snapped up the Welshman on deadline day.

But Tottenham were linked with a move for Lautaro Martinez over the summer and have held a long-standing interest in the Argentine.

Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Indeed, Ben Jacobs claimed just last month that Spurs would love to sign Martinez but Inter were likely to demand a huge fee.

Now, Inter are set to open talks with the Argentine star over a new contract.

Romano on Martinez new contract

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano provided an update on Martinez’s future.

“Lautaro Martinez, today, spoke in public about the Inter game against Real Sociedad and he mentioned that many clubs were interested in him during the summer but it was never a topic because Lautaro always wanted to stay,” Romano said.

“For example, we were saying about Chelsea turning down the opportunity to sign Dusan Vlahovic. For Chelsea, Lautaro Martinez was never a topic discussed in the summer also because after paying big money for Romelu Lukaku in the past to Inter, at the moment Chelsea are not willing to go for another similar kind of deal because Lautaro would be super expensive.

“But also, Lautaro mentioned that he’s going to discuss a new contract with Inter very soon.

“So, the discussion over a new deal between Lautaro and the club is going to take place soon. So let’s see what happens around Lautaro Martinez.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Previously valued at around £70 million, Martinez has been heavily linked with a move to England over the past few transfer windows.

The 26-year-old has impressed for Inter over the past few seasons and was also part of the World Cup-winning Argentina squad last year.

Martinez has three years left on his current deal with the Nerrazzuri and seems to be settled in Milan.

Spurs may be on the lookout for a new striker over the coming transfer windows but Martinez may just be out of reach for the North Londoners, especially if he agrees fresh terms.