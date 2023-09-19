£70m player now posts picture with Son Heung-min after claims Tottenham wanted to sign him this summer

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has posted a picture of himself alongside Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min.

Eze was heavily linked with a move to North London over the summer as Spurs looked into a deal to sign the Palace star.

Indeed, journalist Dean Jones claimed just last month that Tottenham did explore a deal to sign Eze over the summer.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

But a move for the £70 million-rated midfielder didn’t materialise as Tottenham focused their attention elsewhere.

Now, Eze has been spotted at an event in London alongside Spurs’ captain Son Heung-min.

Son Heung-min spotted with Spurs target Eze

Eze took to Instagram last night and posted a picture of himself and Son.

The duo can be spotted laughing together at an event for Burberry in London.

Eze has starred for the Eagles over the past couple of years and it’s no surprise he’s attracting interest from Tottenham.

The 25-year-old has also received admiring glances from the likes of Manchester City and has entered the final two years of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Of course, Spurs snapped up James Maddison over the summer so it’s easy to understand why they didn’t step up their interest in Eze.

But it will be intriguing to see if they revisit their interest over the next couple of transfer windows.

The Englishman seems like the perfect option for Spurs and would be a good fit for Ange Postecoglou’s style of football.