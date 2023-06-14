Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli won’t be going anywhere this summer given his importance to Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Journalist Charles Watts dismissed the claims that he could potentially be involved in a swap deal in the upcoming transfer window.

Football365 relayed a report suggesting that Arsenal were suggesting letting the £6m forward go to Barcelona in exchange for Ansu Fati.

It would be a huge surprise to see Arsenal allow Gabriel Martinelli to leave this summer.

The Brazilian has been instrumental in Arsenal’s success this season.

His partnership with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus in attack caused Premier League defences a lot of problems.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Martinelli scored 15 goals and provided five assists in the league while also earning a call-up to the Brazilian national team for the World Cup.

The 21-year-old has a huge future ahead of him, and will only get better in years to come.

Watts believes Arsenal would never entertain a bid from any team this summer for Martinelli.

In fact, his signing from Brazil has been so successful that Edu is already looking for another player in a similar mould in this transfer window.

Arsenal won’t let Martinelli leave this summer

Addressing the reports about his potential departure, Watts said: “I’m not even going to spend any time talking about this really, but Arsenal are not going to be swapping [Gabriel] Martinelli for anyone this summer.

“You can absolutely write that and set that in stone. I haven’t seen the story but he’s just signed a new contract, Gabriel Martinelli is not going anywhere, he’s a huge part of the project. That’s just absolutely not going to happen.”

Arsenal are looking for attacking reinforcements this summer despite being happy with Martinelli.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is the latest player linked with a move to The Emirates.

With a Champions League campaign on the horizon, Arsenal need better squad depth next season.

It’s another reason why Arsenal would be mad to let Martinelli leave this summer.

There would be uproar at The Emirates from the fanbase if that were allowed to happen.