64-year-old manager seriously considering leaving his club after being linked with Tottenham











Luciano Spalletti is now seriously considering leaving Napoli after being linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the Serie A champions are exploring their options for Spalletti’s replacement.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of names ever since Antonio Conte left the club back in March.

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot seems to be the front-runner for the job at this moment in time, while the likes of Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou are also reportedly on Tottenham’s list.

Area Napoli claimed earlier this month that Spalletti was among Tottenham’s favoured candidates.

Yet, the 64-year-old looked set to stay in Naples after guiding Napoli to the Scudetto this season.

But it seems that Spalletti could be set to leave Napoli just weeks after guiding them to their first title in 23 years.

Spalletti could leave Napoli

Romano took to Twitter late last night and shared an update on Spalletti’s future.

He claims that Napoli are already considering replacements for the Italian boss as there is a ‘concrete possibility’ he could leave.

Spalletti also hinted that he could make a surprise exit over the coming weeks in a press conference yesterday.

“The matter has been decided, you don’t change your mind every day,” he said.

“It is a situation that has been brewing for a long time. When you work from morning to night, some matters tend to mature in your mind, because you have to put this spectacle on all the time.

“If you are not convinced that you can give everything these people deserve, it’s right to think it over. You think it over, you arrive at a conclusion and then you stick with it.

“This is not something that just fell from the sky out of nowhere.” as quoted by Football Italia.

If Spalletti does end up leaving Napoli in the coming weeks, it will be intriguing to see how Spurs react.

The Italian boss seemed to be out of reach for Tottenham due to his success in Serie A this season.

Spurs are on the lookout for a manager who plays progressive football and is capable of building an exciting side.

Spalletti has proved he fits the bill during his spell at Napoli, but Slot seems to be Tottenham’s favoured choice as things stand.

