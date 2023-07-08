£62m Newcastle target does not want the move, instead he fancies fighting for his place at PL rivals

The latest reports suggest that Newcastle United target Marc Cucurella does not want to leave his current club and wants to fight for his place in the team.

It had been reported that Newcastle wanted defensive reinforcements and they had apparently turned their attentions to the Chelsea left-back.

Now, the latest from The Evening Standard has reported that despite interest, Cucurella does not want to leave Chelsea. Instead, he wants to fight for his place and try to impress new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea had apparently been open to letting him go on a permanent deal this summer. The same report states that the Blues signed him for £62million.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Newcastle target Cucurella doesn’t want to move

With Newcastle battling in the Champions League, they need to improve their squad to maximise their potential next season.

Other teams now know more about the team, who surprisingly finished in the top four last season. Now they are a huge threat and here to stay.

This will no doubt worry other teams battling near the top of the table. It will be very interesting to see how they cope with the added pressure next season.

For now, Newcastle look to have lost out on one of their targets. It is not that bad for them though as Cucurella would have probably cost them a lot of money.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

He hasn’t performed amazingly at Chelsea and has most-definitely not matched the price tag that the club bought him for.

It feels like Newcastle have most likely dodged a bullet with not signing the player this summer. There are definitely better options out there available for a much cheaper price.

The Magpies have relied on Dan Burn at left-back and he has performed really well. Despite this, he won’t be able to feature in every match in every competition so signing some top-level quality in this position would be a great idea.