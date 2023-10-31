56-year-old BBC pundit claims he could run past £4m Aston Villa defender even now

Aston Villa have been utterly brilliant this season, but one player who isn’t having the best of times this term is Calum Chambers.

The £4m defender is yet to play a single game in the league this season, and a lot of the promise that he showed as a youngster at Arsenal looks to have completely faded.

Chambers has actually been the butt of a joke on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Africa Podcast this week, as Efan Ekoku claimed that even he could run past Chambers at the age of 56.

Ekoku was ranking the top 10 goals scored by Africans in the Premier League, and he picked Sadio Mane’s goal against Arsenal as his least favourite goal on the shortlist.

Ekoku stated that he wasn’t that impressed by Mane’s goal, because he only got past Chambers, claiming that is a rather easy task.

Ekoku could get past Chambers now

The pundit made a claim about the Aston Villa defender.

‘At number 10 I’ve got Sadio Mane against Arsenal in 2016,” Ekoku said.

“I remember that goal, as an Arsenal fan, he ran past Calum Chambers,” The co-host said.

“I could run past Calum Chambers, even now, please, come on, let’s be serious. But it was a great goal with his left foot on his debut as well, unbelievable,” Ekoku said.

Chambers deserves more credit

As much as it’s easy to joke about a player who isn’t getting a game at the moment, Chambers probably does deserve a bit more credit than this.

He’s been very unfortunate over the years, but he’s still a talented player who has something to offer.

He was brilliant for Fulham on loan a few years ago, and while he’s surplus to requirements at Villa right now, we can’t help but think that he could thrive at a lower mid-table club.

Let’s hope that Chambers gets his career back on track soon.