£50m player Liverpool tried to hard to sign all summer has now being injured in training – journalist

Liverpool fans might still be reeling a touch from missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer.

In the end, a deadline day move for Ryan Gravenberch softened the blow. But still, the Reds fans are still keeping an eye on Caicedo and Lavia. And with Caicedo not having a good start to his Chelsea career, Lavia is now also in trouble.

According to reports today, Lavia has picked up what could be a serious injury in training.

Romeo Lavia injured in Chelsea training after Liverpool miss out

As we all know, Liverpool thought they had got a deal for Lavia tied up in the window. However, the Belgian decided to move to London instead and that left a sour taste for some Reds.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

However, Liverpool don’t appear like they’ll be missing out on too much either. For now, at least.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Lavia has actually pulled up in Chelsea training and could have suffered some significant damage to his ankle.

As of now, there has been no further confirmation or detailed reports of just what Lavia has done.

However, while it’s no laughing matter for any player to be injured, you can just imagine the clamour among Liverpool fans on social media now to have their say. Certainly, this could have been them had the ‘unstoppable‘ Lavia signed and it could have been £50m down the drain.

Nightmare starts

While Caicedo is struggling on the pitch after turning down Liverpool, Romeo Lavia doesn’t even look like he’s going to get that far.

This is a real shame for Lavia if he is injured and as a young footballer, the last thing you want to see is injuries.

However, Liverpool will feel a small sense of relief. After being willing to pay £50m for Lavia and more, the Reds might just have got away with one a bit here.

Hopefully, Lavia can make a comeback sooner rather than later.