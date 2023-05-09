£50m player admits he’s unsure if he’ll stay at his club amid Tottenham interest











James Ward-Prowse has admitted that he’s unsure if he’ll stay at Southampton beyond the summer, after claims Tottenham Hotspur want to sign him.

Tottenham are preparing for a big summer ahead as they look to appoint a new manager to get the club back on track.

The north Londoners have been heavily linked to a host of managerial candidates, but they are also pressing ahead with their plans for the transfer window.

James Ward-Prowse has been long linked with a move to Tottenham and 90 Min claims that the Saints are set to demand £50 million for him this summer.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 08: James Ward-Prowse of Southampton shows a look of dejection during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Southampton FC at City Ground on May 8, 2023 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Greenwood – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Of course, Southampton look set to drop down to the Championship as they sit eight points from safety, with just three games left to play.

And after suffering defeat at Nottingham Forest yesterday, Ward-Prowse admitted that he’s unsure if he will remain at the club next season.

Ward-Prowse unsure on Saints future

Speaking to Hampshire Live, Ward-Prowse dismissed rumours that Southampton would allow him to leave if they are relegated.

“[There’s] nothing in that, no,” he said. “The club know my thoughts and my position in terms of what I want to achieve in my career, and nothing has changed within that despite where we are in the league.

“I want to give my all for this football club. and I always have done. Every time I put the shirt on I always give 100% and that’s no different whether we lose our next game or we win it, it won’t change who I am as a person and that’s giving everything for this club.”

“For me, it’s just being focused on where I am now and giving my all for this club, which I always have done since I was eight years old,” he added.

“So that for me doesn’t change. What happens beyond that, who knows, I don’t know.

“But I’m just focused on doing everything I can in the next three games to give the club the chance to stay in the Premier League.”

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Ward-Prowse has been a standout performer for Southampton over the past few seasons and has proven to be an outstanding set-piece taker.

The 28-year-old has seemed destined for a move to a top club for many years and if Southampton are relegated, he may finally get his opportunity.

Tottenham are lacking creative players in the middle of the park and while Ward-Prowse isn’t a natural No10, he could provide that spark from a deeper role.

Show all