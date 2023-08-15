Alasdair Gold shares what he’s heard from ‘people around Eric Dier’ recently

Eric Dier didn’t play a minute of football for Tottenham this weekend, but somehow, he was still the talk of the town.

Indeed, after a few rumours on social media that Dier had fallen out with people behind the scenes, rumours were sent into overdrive when some online sleuths noticed that Dier didn’t have Tottenham Hotspur in his Instagram bio anymore, and that he also wasn’t following the club on social media.

Cue mass speculation about Dier’s future.

However, according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, this entire situation has been overblown.

Indeed, Gold says that people around Eric Dier and within Spurs have been very confused by all of this fuss, stating that Dier never even had Tottenham in his bio, nor did he ever follow the club either.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dier’s people confused

Gold shared what he’s heard about Dier.

“People at Spurs, people around Eric Dier and I’m sure Eric Dier himself have been like ‘what the heck?’ It’s all emerged from absolutely nothing. If you’re not aware, what was claimed was that Eric Dier unfollowed Tottenham on Instagram and removed any mention from his bio, the actual truth is that not only had he not followed Spurs, England or any football team for years, he never had them on his bio. It’s an account for his business, or on holiday or for his dogs,” Gold said.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Typical

This is just typical social media speculation.

We’ve seen this time and time again at Tottenham and at various other clubs.

In a world where every move you make online is monitored and football fans are as fanatic as ever, every tiny hint is jumped upon by the respective fanbases of these players.

There seems to be absolutely nothing to the Dier rumours that emerged at the weekend.

Fans need to stop reading too much into these things, because, more often than not, it’s nothing.