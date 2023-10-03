New Tottenham Hotspur signing Brennan Johnson might be called up by Wales this month for international duty which could put the club in an awkward position.

Journalist Alasdair Gold was speaking on the Gold & Guest Podcast about the £47.5m forward.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has started to put together a squad that really looks like it can challenge at the top of the Premier League.

You could quite easily make an argument that James Maddison has been the signing of the season so far.

However, teammates Guglielmo Vicario and Micky Van de Ven would also be on that shortlist.

One player Spurs fans have only seen a short glimpse of so far is Brennan Johnson.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

After his deadline day move from Nottingham Forest, the 22-year-old has made two appearances for Tottenham so far.

Johnson came off the bench for his debut against Sheffield United before starting against Arsenal.

However, a hamstring injury ruled him out of the Liverpool game and Spurs could have done with having him as an option given their lack of cutting edge in the closing moments.

The international break is just around the corner and Johnson may be forced to choose between Wales and Tottenham due to his current levels of fitness.

The last thing Spurs will want is the 22-year-old pushing himself to play for his country and aggravating his hamstring problem even further.

Johnson might have to make Wales or Tottenham choice

Speaking about the winger’s dilemma, Gold said: “[Brennan] Johnson, I wonder if they’re going to have a bit of a club vs. country thing here because they’ve got to really decide whether they want him back in time.

“He had a hamstring strain and it’s whether he’s back in time to play this game [against Luton] and if he’s not, Wales have got a couple of big games haven’t they coming up?

“So, they’re really going to want him involved when the best probably thing for him would be to rest up and not have any potential hamstring issues.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham might benefit from the fact that Johnson’s Wales side only have one competitive match in this international break.

They face Croatia and will know that unless they win, qualification for next year’s Euros looks in serious doubt.

Wales manager Rob Page typically uses Johnson as a centre-forward which doesn’t necessarily suit him.

Postecoglou will be praying the 22-year-old comes through the match unscathed if he’s called up.