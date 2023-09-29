‘Will miss out’: Ange Postecoglou confirms £50m Tottenham player won’t be playing against Liverpool

Tottenham face Liverpool this weekend in a game that should be an absolute cracker.

There will be tons of offensive talent on show on Saturday in north London, but, sadly, one of Spurs’ most exciting forward talents will be missing from the game.

Indeed, as confirmed by Ange Postecoglou in a video posted on Tottenham’s social media, Brennan Johnson will miss out against Liverpool this weekend.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Johnson won’t play against Liverpool

Postecoglou shared a disappointing update on the Welshman.

“Brennan will miss out this week, it’s nothing too serious but enough to keep him out this week,” Postecoglou said.

Shame

It’s a massive shame that Johnson will miss this game.

The winger could’ve had a field day down that left flank against Joe Gomez or Trent Alexander-Arnold, who, with all due respect, haven’t been in the best defensive form as of late.

It’s not all that surprising to hear that Johnson will be out though. After all, on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Alasdair Gold stated that the £50m man had a scan on his hamstring earlier this week, so it would appear that is the issue that is keeping him out.

“The same with Brennan Johnson. He had a precautionary scan in the middle of this week to check how things are doing. From what I understand it was very much precautionary. Hopefully with him it was just a tight hamstring, whether they don’t take the risk and start him, maybe they put him on the bench, but I would love to see him in full flight going at that Liverpool defence, especially at home,” Gold said.

Of course, hamstring issues can be rather tricky and can take a while to recover from, especially if you’re a player who relies on pace, but, luckily, as Postecoglou says, it looks as though this situation isn’t too serious, and he should be back for next week’s game against Luton Town.

Let’s hope that Johnson can come back stronger than ever, because he was really starting to click into gear for Tottenham before this injury.