Tottenham ask Barcelona for option to buy in Ansu Fati loan deal

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly trying to get a deal for Ansu Fati over the line ahead of transfer deadline day.

Spurs have been linked with a host of attacking players over the past few months, particularly in wake of Harry Kane’s departure.

In the latter stages of the window, Fati and Brennan Johnson are the names that have been doing the rounds the most with regards to a Tottenham move.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Now, a report from Spain has shared an intriguing development in talks between Spurs and Barcelona over Fati.

Sport claims that Tottenham have asked Barca for an option to buy the 20-year-old after a season-long loan.

However, Fati’s club is apparently reluctant to do so. As things stand, they only want him to leave on a straight loan deal.

This is because they acknowledge his ‘enormous projection’ in terms of potential. It seems as though they just want him to rediscover his form in the Premier League.

That said, the possibility of an option to buy hasn’t been ruled out completely, according to the report.

‘In the event that this clause is added, Barcelona will demand another repurchase option to always have the upper hand,’ added Sport.

Our view

This is an interesting development indeed, and you can understand why the two teams may end up being at loggerheads.

Fati is clearly an outstanding talent who hasn’t had the rub of the green in recent years, what with his unfortunate injuries.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, many still clearly rate him very highly. A few years ago, he was being spoken about as a future superstar.

Understandably, Barca don’t seem to want to let him go for good. However, Tottenham are unlikely to agree to a buyback clause.

Imagine if he becomes a superstar at Tottenham, only for Barca to just take him from their grasp when they need him the most.