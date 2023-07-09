Fabrizio Romano claims Newcastle United are set to approach Monaco about signing Axel Disasi, but they face stern competition from Manchester United.

The journalist took to Twitter on Sunday and said Newcastle have already contacted Disasi’s entourage over a possible switch to St James’ Park.

Newcastle have already landed a statement signing this summer as they moved to snap up Sandro Tonali from Italian giants AC Milan last week.

The midfielder could be joined by Harvey Barnes over the coming days, with reports suggesting the Leicester City star is edging towards a move to the North East.

Eddie Howe will be eager to improve the quality of his squad as he prepares for a packed schedule next season.

And with the added lure of Champions League football, Newcastle are now eyeing a move for the highly-rated Axel Disasi.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Newcastle to move for Disasi

Romano claims Newcastle and Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign Disasi.

The Magpies are yet to submit an official bid, but are expected to approach Monaco.

Disasi has starred for Monaco in Ligue 1 and was ever-present for the French outfit last season.

He made 48 appearances in all competitions, netting six times and providing four assists from centre-back.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The £35 million-rated defender seems like a good for Premier League football and it’s no surprise to see him being linked with the likes of Newcastle and Manchester United.

Howe will be keen to add another quality centre-back to his squad, despite both Fabian Schar and Sven Botman performing well last season.