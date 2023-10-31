42-year-old says he had an interview to become the Newcastle manager before Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job at Newcastle since arriving a couple of years ago, but, at the time, this appointment was seen as a bit of a risk.

Howe had been out of the game for quite some time after being relegated with Bournemouth, and many doubted his abilities at the top level.

Newcastle were linked with a number of top managers at the time – most notably, Unai Emery, but a completely left-field option was also considered.

Indeed, speaking on the Obi One Podcast, John Terry has now claimed that he had an interview to become the manager of Newcastle before Eddie Howe, but, he was way off the required level to get the job.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Terry interviewed at Newcastle

“I think to answer your question. When I left Villa I applied for two or three jobs. I interviewed for Newcastle and a couple of others. They were really good processes for me because you sit in those meetings and go ‘I’m way off this, I’m glad I didn’t get that.’ I wasn’t going to get a Premier League job or a Championship job, so I thought about going to League One. I applied for two jobs in League One and didn’t get either of those jobs,” Terry said.

Sliding doors moment

This could’ve been the start of an absolute disaster for Newcastle.

Terry is an unknown quantity as a manager, and, by the sounds of his own admissions, he didn’t have what it took to be the manager of a Premier League side at this time.

Let’s not forget, when Howe took over, Newcastle were rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, and if it weren’t for his ability as a coach to immediately turn things around, the Magpies could’ve gone down.

In another world, Terry could’ve been hired, and Newcastle could’ve realistically been relegated.