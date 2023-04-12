How some at Newcastle described Unai Emery during interviews











Some within Newcastle United described Unai Emery as Rafa Benitez-like while he was in contention to become the Magpies’ new boss before Eddie Howe was appointed.

That is according to The Athletic, who have detailed the events which led to Howe taking over at St James’ Park following the club’s takeover and the departure of Steve Bruce.

Of course, it could have been very different. The Athletic notes that Unai Emery was the man Newcastle planned to go for after whittling their selection down to the Spaniard and Howe.

Howe was extremely impressive in the final interview, with chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan an admirer. However, Newcastle initially decided to pursue Emery.

Newcastle described Unai Emery as Rafa Benitez-like

In fact, The Athletic reports that some within the club described the now Aston Villa boss as ‘Rafa Benitez-like’.

Emery has silenced a lot of his doubters with the brilliant job he has done at Aston Villa. When he arrived, the Villans were on the periphery of a relegation battle in the Premier League.

Now however, they are challenging for the European spots. They are now sixth in the table.

Emery, largely unfairly, became something of a laughing stock when he was Arsenal boss. In hindsight, he probably did a better job than many gave him credit for.

But no-one is laughing at Emery now. Aston Villa fans love the 51-year-old in a similar way to how Newcastle supporters took Rafa Benitez to their hearts. And there is a belief that with Emery at the helm, the Villans have a real opportunity.

That could have piled the pressure on Howe if he wasn’t doing well at Newcastle. But Howe himself is doing better than anyone could have expected.

Newcastle have spent money. But they did not go for the immediate fixes and superstars. They are building something which will bear fruit for years to come.

It will be fascinating to see what levels Newcastle and Villa reach under their current managers.