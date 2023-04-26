42-year-old manager's right hand man has joined Spurs' backroom team after Levy considered hiring him











Ryan Mason is Tottenham’s new interim coach, and he’s brought with him a new backroom staff too.

Many were wondering who would be a part of this skeleton staff as Tottenham desperately try to get their acts together, with the likes of Michel Vorm and Chris Powell tipped for potential returns to the Spurs coaching team.

We now know a few of the names who will be joining Mason at Spurs, and there is one name that certainly caught the eye.

Indeed, Matt Wells has been appointed as Ryan Mason’s interim assistant manager, and that is very interesting to say the least.

Wells has plenty of coaching experience as Scott Parker’s right-hand-man. The 34-year-old has followed Parker wherever he’s been in his career so far, but now, he’s back at Tottenham alongside Mason.

Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It is interesting to see that Wells is a part of this staff. After all, Daniel Levy reportedly considered hiring Scott Parker back in 2021 when he was at Fulham.

Parker is reportedly a coach that is rated very highly by Levy, and now, Spurs have moved for his second-in-command in the shape of Wells.

From the outside looking in, one has to wonder whether or not Parker’s name will, once again, come up in discussions in the Tottenham boardroom about the current managerial vacancy.

Yes, his stock is very low after a disastrous spell at Club Brugge, but he’s a fan favourite at Spurs, Levy knows him well and he’s still been noted as one of the brightest young coaches in England – earning rave reviews from Gary Neville during their time doing their coaching badges together.

“He was definitely highly thought of when he did his licenses. All of the coaches do their licenses, all of the coaches do it and they go through in batches and he was one of the most highly thought of who’d done it for a long time,” Neville said on The Overlap last year.

The pundit also praised Parker in 2021 on his podcast.

“When I was finishing off my pro license, one of the coaching educators I was working with was Roy Hodgson, and he specifically mentioned that Scott Parker was an outstanding student in the pro license cohort at the time, and that always stuck on my mind. He’s someone who doesn’t get coaches wrong. You can see now, no panic, the reality is that what he’s doing at this moment in time is special because it goes against everything,” Neville said.

Wells will certainly be able to put a word in for Parker, and while it’s unlikely that he does get the job, don’t be shocked if you hear his name mentioned in dispatches as Spurs try to find their replacement for Antonio Conte.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – 2023/03/07: Scott Parker, Clube Brugge KV Coach seen during the Round of 16, 2nd Leg UEFA Europa League football match between SL Benfica and Clube Brugge KV at Estadio da Luz. Final score: SL Benfica 5:1 Clube Brugge KV. (Photo by Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Show all