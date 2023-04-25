'Maybe': 39-year-old could come back to Spurs and be part of Ryan Mason's backroom team now - journalist











Michel Vorm could be in line to return to Tottenham as a part of Ryan Mason’s interim backroom staff.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold stated that Tottenham want an experienced figure through the door for Mason to lean on as, at the age of just 31, this will be quite daunting for the Englishman.

Gold suggested that Chris Powell could be the man for that job, while he also claimed that Michel Vorm could well be an option if he isn’t tied up with anything else.

Vorm could return

Gold shared Spurs’ plan to bring in an experienced head alongside Mason.

“When Mason did the job last time he had Steve Hitchen with him, an experienced person to lean on who knew the club inside out. I think that Spurs are keen to bring someone in like that. It could be Chris Powell. They may decide he is enough for that. An experienced guy, a manager himself and involved in the England set-up. Who else? Michel Vorm maybe if he’s free he could do that as well,” Gold said.

Good idea

Whether it’s Vorm, Powell or someone else, bringing someone experienced in to work alongside Mason is a very good idea.

The 31-year-old has very little experience when it comes to managing a senior team, and he’ll need the odd bit of advice on what to do in certain situations.

After a long playing career, someone like Vorm will have seen all there is to see, while he knows all about the ongoings at Spurs having spent time at the club as a player and a coach.

Don’t be shocked if you see the Dutchman return to the bench at Spurs in the coming weeks.

