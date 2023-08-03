Reported Arsenal target Yunus Musah has sent a message to Eddie Nketiah on Instagram after last night’s friendly.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Monaco on Wednesday evening as Mikel Arteta’s men step up their efforts in pre-season.

Eddie Nketiah grabbed Arsenal’s only goal of the game as he levelled things up after Youssouf Fofana’s opener, with the Gunners going on to win a penalty shootout.

The 23-year-old is expected to get a run in the side once again after Arteta revealed last night that Gabriel Jesus will miss the start of the new season.

Of course, Nketiah stepped up well in the absence of Jesus last season and will be hoping to make a similar impact this time around.

And it’s fair to say that his former Arsenal teammate Yunus Musah was impressed with his pre-season display last night.

Musah sends message to Nketiah

Nketiah took to Instagram after last night’s game to express his delight at starting from the off against Monaco.

He wrote: “Honoured to lead the team out today, bring on the season!”

And Musah responded with two emojis beneath the post.

Of course, Musah played alongside Nketiah during his time in the Arsenal academy set-up and has really kicked on since moving to Valencia back in 2019.

The £40 million-rated midfielder starred for the USMNT at the World Cup last year and his performances have even led to speculation he could return to North London.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano suggested back in June that Arsenal could be keen to re-sign the Hale End Academy product.

But Musah is now closing in on a switch to AC Milan, where he will link up with another former Arsenal midfielder in Ismael Bennacer.

Arteta has already bolstered his midfield options with the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. And while a move for Musah could be off the table at the moment, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Arsenal revisit their interest further down the line if he performs well in Milan.