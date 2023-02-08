40-year-old is not aware if Leeds want him as their next manager right now











Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola is not aware of serious interest from Leeds in making him their new manager.

That is according to Spanish outlet Marca, who claim the 40-year-old knows he is being spoken about by other clubs.

But he does not know for sure that Leeds want him as their man to replace Jesse Marsch, despite interviews seemingly having taken place recently.

That is despite Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Spaniard is the front-runner in the race, with Carlos Corbaran signing a new deal at West Brom.

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Iraola not sure if he will take over at Leeds

The journalist claimed that talks have begun between the two parties, but there’s nothing imminent yet, so Marca are going against that.

Romano said Leeds have at least two other names under consideration as they look to replace Marsch, who was sacked on Monday.

Leeds face Manchester United tonight, which will be overseen by a caretaker team, and then will hope to have a new manager in place before facing the same opponent at Elland Road on Sunday.

We are on it ….hopefully white smoke by tonight or tmw morning 🙏 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 7, 2023

The former Athletic Bilbao defender has made a name for himself in management with Rayo Vallecano and has previously expressed an interest in managing in the Premier League.

Iraola took charge of the club in 2020, when they were in the Spanish second division and now, Rayo sit fifth in La Liga, just three points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Last season, Iraola steered his side to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and played under Marcelo Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao and alongside Jack Harrison at New York City FC.