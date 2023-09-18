Alan Stubbs has admitted he was ‘really surprised’ James Garner didn’t start for Everton against Arsenal yesterday.

Stubbs was speaking to talkSPORT this morning and reflected on a disappointing defeat for Everton at Goodison Park.

The Toffees barely threatened Arsenal over the course of the 90 minutes as they struggled to keep hold of the ball.

Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike proved to be the difference between the sides and left Everton without a win in their opening five Premier League games.

And Alan Stubbs feels Sean Dyche should have opted for James Garner in central midfield yesterday.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Stubbs surprised by Dyche’s Garner decision

Speaking to talkSPORT, Stubbs admitted he was ‘surprised’ to see Garner amongst the substitutes yesterday.

“Everton have not got the players to play through teams,” the former Everton man said. “I think they’ve got to go back to basics and make things ugly, I really do.”

“I was surprised he never played Garner yesterday,” Stubbs added. “I was really surprised because he was the one who can get his foot on the ball and try and relieve a bit of pressure. Whereas Everton didn’t get out at all for 90 minutes yesterday.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Garner completed a switch to Everton from Manchester United in a deal worth around £15 million last summer.

The 22-year-old has struggled to nail down a place in the Everton side but has shown glimpses of his quality on the ball.

It’s hard to disagree with Stubbs when you look back at Everton’s display yesterday.

The Toffees were crying out for a player with a bit of composure in midfield and both Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye struggled on the day.

Garner did get on for the final 10 minutes of the game as he replaced Abdoulaye Doucoure. But it left him little time to really make an impact on the game.