£38m star was left disappointed Newcastle didn’t make bid as he now closes in on joining PL rival

Axel Disasi was disappointed that Newcastle United never actually made a bid to sign him this summer as he now closes in on joining Chelsea from Monaco.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that the Blues are now in advanced talks with Monaco over a potential £38 million deal for the 25-year-old.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The news that Axel Disasi looks set to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side will disappoint a number of Newcastle fans given that it appeared that he was a serious target for Eddie Howe’s men.

Disasi disappointed Newcastle didn’t make bid

In fact, reports from Football Transfers recently claimed that Newcastle had actually agreed personal terms with Disasi. However, it seems that the Magpies had not followed up their interest by approaching his club.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

According to 90min, Newcastle never actually made a bid for the Frenchman – something that left him disappointed. Manchester United were another side keen on Disasi.

But it would seem that he is now heading to Chelsea.

Of course, it is no secret that Newcastle have not been able to spend the funds many expected in this window. They have pushed the boat out for Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes. But they have also had to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to help fund their purchases.

It has not been an easy window for Howe to navigate. And that potentially proved to be a factor in Newcastle not actually making a bid for Disasi.

The worry for Newcastle fans is that they find it extremely difficult to build on their incredible campaign last year. They now have to deal with factoring Champions League football into their schedule.

And their rivals are getting stronger – with Chelsea seemingly closing in on adding Disasi to their ranks.