£34m England international says he absolutely loved playing for Aston Villa











Tammy Abraham has commented on his loan spell with Aston Villa, which ended with promotion to the Premier League.

Abraham went on loan to Villa for the 2018/19 season, where Villa beat Derby at Wembley to win the Championship play-offs.

The Athletic have produced a piece looking back at that campaign, specifically the winning run to get into the top six and return to the promised land.

The £34 million man said he looks back on his time with Villa very fondly, and he now plies his trade with Roma in Serie A.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

He said: “You know, thinking back, that was one of the best moments of my career, being at Aston Villa. I loved every moment, every minute of it.

“It’s a cliche, but we needed the whole team to get us promoted. Everyone had a part to play and I couldn’t pick out the guys who helped me the most because the others would kill me! We all combined so well.

“It didn’t really look like we were going to get promoted and I remember Jack (Grealish) was injured and at the time I spoke to him and he said, ‘Tam, just wait for me to get back, we’ll have that combo again’, and he stuck by his word.

“He got back, we went on that winning run and it played a massive part in us getting promoted.”

Abraham has been linked with a return to England, with Manchester United among the clubs who have been rumoured as a suitor.

And according to a report from Calciomercato, from November, Villa are in the running to sign Abraham in the summer if he leaves Roma.

They report that the Giallorossi no longer consider Abraham indispensable and he is now available, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.