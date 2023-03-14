32-year-old says he's not even speaking to his manager now, after claims Aston Villa could sign him











Eden Hazard says his relationship with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is no longer on speaking terms.

It had recently been reported that Hazard wanted to stay at the club, despite his lack of gametime under the Italian boss.

Hazard has said the same in an interview with RTBF, in his native Belgium, but said ‘you never know’ what the future may hold.

The winger has been linked with Aston Villa as the club look ahead to Unai Emery’s first summer transfer window in charge of the club.

Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Eden Hazard says he is not talking to Carlo Ancelotti

He said: “For me, I will still be at Real Madrid next season — but you never know.

“I miss it, I want to play. I want to have fun on a field. Training is good, but what makes us live are the matches. I hope in the depths of my heart that I can bring something and that the coach is still counting on me, I hope.

“We’ll see if I’ll play again by the end of the season. If I doubt? I have the right to doubt, no. It’s been three months since he made me play. I doubt a little.

“It’s up to me to show him in training that he can call on me. My explanation? It’s that he has players who play well, the team wins and it’s difficult to change it. I probably deserve less in his eyes than others. You’d have to ask him.”

The 32-year-old’s contract, which makes him the highest paid player at the club, runs out in 2024, and he intends to stick around until it ends.

His family are settled in Madrid and the decision has apparently been made to prioritise their happiness, as well as his own after retiring from international football.

Villa shouldn’t really want to take someone who doesn’t really want to leave and Emery needs to focus on younger, hungrier players.