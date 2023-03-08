Eden Hazard makes decision after being linked with Aston Villa transfer











Eden Hazard wants to stay at Real Madrid next season amid transfer links with the likes of Aston Villa.

The Athletic report that Hazard has already made a decision on his future and wants to stay with the European champions.

Hazard has been linked with Aston Villa as the club look ahead to Unai Emery’s first summer transfer window in charge of the club.

The Belgian retired from international football after the World Cup and has lost his way somewhat since signing for Madrid.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Eden Hazard wants to stay at Real Madrid amid Aston Villa interest

But his contract, which makes him the highest paid player at the club, runs out in 2024, and he intends to stick around until it ends.

His family are settled in Madrid and the decision has apparently been made to prioritise their happiness, as well as his own after retiring from international football.

Hazard is the club’s record signing but the move has not really worked out, adding credibility to rumours that he may have decided to leave this summer.

Villa of course took Philippe Coutinho in a similar situation from Barcelona, where his huge money move had not worked out and he needed a fresh start.

After a bright start on loan under Steven Gerrard, Coutinho’s form has tailed off this season and that could be a cautionary tale over Hazard.

Even though Hazard is ‘world class‘ at his best, Villa would probably be better off looking at younger, hungrier players now anyway.