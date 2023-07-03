£30m player suggests he wants to stay where he is, after being linked with Tottenham

Kyogo Furuhashi has suggested he’s keen to stay at Celtic for ‘as long as possible’ after being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham have already moved to bring in Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison this summer, while they also look set to snap up Manor Solomon on a free transfer this week.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to build a squad in his image over the coming weeks as he prepares for his debut season in England.

The Aussie boss enjoyed a brilliant spell at Celtic as he guided them to record-breaking domestic treble.

And Spurs have been linked with one of his key players during his spell in Glasgow in Kyogo Furuhashi.

Indeed, the Scottish Sun reported last month that Spurs are set to launch a huge bid to sign Kyogo this summer.

But the 28-year-old striker has suggested that he wants to remain in Glasgow for the time being.

Kyogo suggests he wants to stay at Celtic

Writing for Japanese outlet Sponichi, Kyogo opened up on his spell at Celtic Park and suggested he’s happy in Scotland.

“As I keep scoring goals and Celtic continues to win,” he wrote. “I’ve heard that news was released in Japan that the level of Scottish Premiership is recognised as ‘not high’. Certainly, top teams play very good football, but Celtic also had a lot of tough games.

“It’s natural for various people to have various opinions. But on the contrary, it means that people are paying attention to my play and Celtic, so I think it positively.

“I actually have valuable experiences at Celtic, and Celtic is the club with great history. There are many players who want to play here for as long as possible, including me.

“But no one knows the future. Players may be injured or are transferred. And some players may be retiring. I never know about my future, so I just want to enjoy every moment at Celtic.

“But I still have room for development. I want to be a player who can score more goals. I will continue to work hard next season so that I can become a more powerful player.”

Kyogo enjoyed a brilliant season last time out under Postecoglou as he netted a total of 34 goals in all competitions.

The Japanese striker thrived in Postecoglou’s system and with Harry Kane’s future looking uncertain, it’s come as no surprise that he’s been linked with a move to Spurs.

But unless Kane heads out the door this summer, it’s difficult to see Spurs targeting another forward player. Kyogo is valued at around £30 million and as Tottenham look set to snap up Solomon this week, they are expected to switch their focus to their backline.