Premier League club reluctant to let £30m England international join Leeds or West Ham











Everton are reluctant to let Michael Keane leave on loan to join a relegation rival before the end of the transfer window.

The Athletic report that the Toffees are keen to find a club for the England international, but want to be careful about where they send him.

The £30 million man has made just one Premier League appearance this season, a 22-minute display as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Brentford in August.

Frank Lampard, the man who froze him out of the setup, has since been sacked and that has attracted some transfer interest.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton reluctant to let Keane join a relegation rival

A recent TalkSPORT report states that: “The England defender has had January interest from West Ham, Leeds and Southampton.

“It remains to be seen if that stance will change or if Keane will be welcomed back into the fold by Lampard’s successor, with Marcelo Bielsa among the leading candidates.”

Keane may not be a Bielsa defender either, but the lack of clarity over Everton’s philosophy means that Sean Dyche is also being talked about as a potential option.

Michael Keane has been marginalised in fall out to Everton’s home defeat to Southampton. Hasn’t been in recent matchday squads and player has wanted to join either West Ham or Saints. Dawson now sold to Wolves, Bednarek’s return probably ends his hopes of joining the latter #EFC — Ben Grounds (@Ben_Islington) January 23, 2023

Keane of course worked with Dyche at Burnley, as well as James Tarkowski, so there is a chance that the Englishman would want to keep the defender if he took over.

Everton have made a managerial sacking so late in the window that it casts a shadow over what they can do in the days before the deadline.

On top of strengthening a relegation rival, it would not be a good idea to make decisions over players’ futures until you know who the manager will be and which players he does and does not rate.