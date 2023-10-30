£30m player could do U-turn and decide he wants to leave Arsenal in January

Aaron Ramsdale could reportedly ‘soften’ his stance on leaving Arsenal should his game time not improve by January.

That’s according to 90 Min, with the outlet claiming that Ramsdale was previously happy to fight for his place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Ramsdale has endured a difficult start to the new season as he’s lost his place in Arsenal’s side to David Raya.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 25-year-old hasn’t started a Premier League game since the 3-1 win against Manchester United at the beginning of September.

It’s led to suggestions that Ramsdale could depart in January in search of regular first-team football.

Now, a fresh report claims the Englishman could do a U-turn on his initial decision to stay and fight for his place in Arteta’s side.

Ramsdale could decide he wants to leave Arsenal

90 Min reports that while Ramsdale is happy to fight for his place at Arsenal, he could yet change his stance.

Indeed, the outlet notes that sources believe his desire to stay could ‘soften’ if he remains behind Raya in the pecking order.

Ramsdale was a key man for Arsenal last season and it’s fair to say he’s been slightly unfortunate to lose his place in the side.

The £30 million man hadn’t put a foot wrong before losing his place to Raya a few weeks back. Yet, it seems evident that Arteta’s favoured choice between the sticks is Raya for the time being.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

With the Euros just around the corner, Ramsdale will undoubtedly be keen to try and force his way into Gareth Southgate’s starting XI.

Taking Jordan Pickford’s place in the England side will be no easy task and if Ramsdale isn’t playing regularly at Arsenal, it seems highly unlikely.

Yet, Raya has put in a couple of shaky performances since taking Ramsdale’s place so the Englishman will be hopeful of regaining the number one spot.