29-year-old Tottenham player wants to leave today, but he could get stuck at the club

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier could now end up being stuck at the club with a move currently not on the cards right now.

Journalist Sam Matterface shared an update on TalkSPORT (1/9 8:53am) about the potential outgoings at Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou will be well aware of how important today is for the rest of the season.

Tottenham’s squad is too big to be registered in the Premier League but they’ve found it difficult to move players on this summer.

The likes of Hugo Lloris and Tanguy Ndombele are still at the club despite not being part of Postecoglou’s plans for some time.

Another pair of players they’re looking to move on is Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

There are suitors for Hojbjerg including Fulham, but nothing is advanced yet.

However, Dier might now be stuck at Tottenham after spending most of the summer not wanting to leave.

He’s now changed his mind but it might be too late.

Dier end up stuck at Tottenham

Providing an update on what’s going on in North London, Matterface said: “They’re not close at this moment in time, but they do need to move out players.

“[Eric] Dier and [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg are two in particular. I definitely think that he [Dier] wants to leave to get more game time, he’s got 12 months left on his deal.

“I’m not necessarily sure it’s going to happen. He may end up sitting at Tottenham for at least six months while that sort of plays out.

“I’m not sure he’s going to end up at Bayern just yet.

“Hojbjerg’s agent has been trying to get him out and about over the course of the last two months.

“But, listen they’re open to selling him if a decent offer comes in, but I’m not sure one’s coming at this moment in time.”

Dier will hope he doesn’t end up stuck at Tottenham especially if he ends up not being included in their Premier League squad.

Sitting on the sidelines for the next few months won’t help his chances of finding a new club in January either.

A solution needs to be found for all parties before the 29-year-old spends the rest of the year watching from the stands.