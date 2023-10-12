£28m Aston Villa player thinks fans don’t appreciate him enough

Upon a return to the England squad, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has now claimed that his form has been underappreciated of late.

Watkins was speaking to the Independent following his recall and said that he didn’t think his achievements were spoken about enough.

The Independent also shared that since Unai Emery has taken charge of Villa, no England player has recorded more goal involvements than the 27-year-old.

Watkins has 25 goals or assists in those 12 months, and he thinks that has gone under the radar.

He said: “I think I go under the radar, maybe.”

“I don’t know if I’m not talked about enough, profile-wise.”

And Watkins may have a point.

Despite a slow start to the Premier League in the early weeks, Watkins was very unlucky to miss out on the previous England squad amid a call up for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah’s goal record isn’t close to the Aston Villa striker, who would have the right to be confused.

Of course, Villa’s Watkins is ultimately just competing with a host of players to be Harry Kane’s back up for England.

Watkins thinks his Villa form is good enough for England

In this current England side, Watkins will also be competing with Marcus Rashford to deputise for Kane.

Although considered to be best out wide, Rashford has often played centrally in his career.

Watkins may not feel that he immediately deserves to displace all of his competition at England, but he’s probably right in thinking he deserves to be in the group.

And Villa have rarely never been in a better position to propel their players for their national teams.

The club are flying under Unai Emery and could be set for some huge achievements this season once again.

And the likes of Ezri Konsa may consider himself unlucky not to be joining his £28m Villa teammate Watkins in the England squad.

In fact, Ian Wright has recently declared that Konsa would be a great addition for Gareth Southgate.