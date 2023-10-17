28-year-old Arsenal player insists he has no problem with £30m teammate

Amid all of the speculation over their competition at Arsenal, David Raya has now spoken about his relationship with Aaron Ramsdale.

Raya was speaking to The Athletic in a feature length interview and insisted the pair are now good friends.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The goalkeeper said it would be extremely difficult to exist alongside Ramsdale at training if they didn’t get along well.

Raya instead says there was healthy competition between the pair and they had been supporting each other well.

He said: “The relationship? It’s very good.

“At the end of the day, we are mates, which is the important thing. We have a very healthy relationship. There are no problems.

“We push each other every day in training: when he’s a little bit down, I push him, and when I’m a little bit down (he does the same).

“We train three goalkeepers, four at the most, for hours a week, and you need that kind of relationship because otherwise, the training is not going to go well.”

And the harmonious relationship between Ramsdale and Raya should bode well for Arsenal.

Raya did seem confident he would displace Ramsdale at Arsenal

Despite the new-found friendship between the two, it does seem that Raya was confident of becoming Arsenal number one quite early on.

Raya also spoke about his aspirations to become the starting keeper for Spain before the Euros next summer, an ambition of a keeper who expects to be playing at his club.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Moreover, Raya did actually admit that he would like to return to his home country to play in the La Liga in the future too.

However, he did insist he was focused on the here and now with The Gunners.

And it’s clear that Mikel Arteta believes that he needs both Ramsdale and Raya pushing each other to the highest level if Arsenal are to achieve their aspirations.

Of course, there has been little talk over what would mean success at the Emirates this season.

But it is clear that there are a few keen eyes on the league title.