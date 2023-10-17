£27m Arsenal player has now admitted he’d like to play in La Liga one day

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has now admitted that he would like to play in his native Spain at some stage of his career.

Raya was speaking in a feature interview with The Athletic and did state that he’ll see what happens in the next few years.

The 28-year-old did insist that all of his attention was currently on succeeding with Arsenal, but it may be in the back of his mind.

Raya said: “Right now, I don’t have it in mind.

“Would I like to play in La Liga? Yes, of course… but at the moment I’m at Arsenal.

“I’m very happy, and we’ll see what happens in the next few years.”

Of course, this won’t be too much of a concern to Arsenal fans right now who will probably understand Raya’s position.

Despite being born in Barcelona, Raya has played his entire career in England since rising through the Blackburn Rovers academy.

And Spain international Raya did also admit in the interview that he has realistic aspirations of winning the title with Arsenal this season.

Raya is competing for the number one spot at Spain and Arsenal

Although Raya has somewhat overcome Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal, he’s having more trouble displacing Unai Simon for Spain.

The duo are joined by Real Madrid’s Kepa Arrizabalaga in Spain’s goalkeeper group for these October internationals.

And with 26-year-old Simon already having 36 caps for his country, Raya may have to stay patient.

Of course, there’s only so long that Luis de la Fuente can ignore £27m Raya’s performances at Arsenal if he keeps a starting role.

Perhaps Arsenal’s Raya may consider that he’d have a better chance at becoming number one were he playing in Spain.

Nonetheless, the goalkeeper is clearly very focused on achieving a lot with club and country this season.

And given he was willing to come to North London, he must have been confident of quickly winning a start.