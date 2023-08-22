£27m Tottenham player could still be sold this summer, Ange Postecoglou really likes him

Journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso could still leave the club this summer.

Galetti has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Lo Celso’s future at Tottenham.

Lo Celso enjoyed a brilliant pre-season under Ange Postecoglou as he netted twice in three appearances.

The Argentine was widely expected to move on this summer after spending the last 18 months on loan at Villarreal.

Yet, Postecoglou recently suggested that Lo Celso could remain in North London.

“Yeah, I like Gio,” the Aussie boss told Football.London last month.

“He fits the way we play. I enjoy working with him and he seems to enjoy working with us.”

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Despite impressing Postecoglou, Lo Celso is yet to feature in the Premier League this season. And Galetti claims he could still end up leaving before next month’s deadline.

Lo Celso could leave Tottenham

Speaking to GMS, Galetti claimed that Barcelona are closely monitoring Lo Celso’s situation at Tottenham.

“Lo Celso certainly doesn’t have a central role at Tottenham now,” the journalist said.

“In the next two weeks, he could leave Spurs. Barcelona are following him with interest and are attentive to his situation.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Lo Celso could play an important role under Postecoglou this season as he seems to be well-suited to his style of play.

Yet, it seems that Postecoglou is reluctant to play him alongside James Maddison for the time being.

Indeed, the former Celtic boss has preferred more of a box-to-box midfielder for the second No8 role, with Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp getting the nod so far.

Nevertheless, should Maddison pick up an injury, Lo Celso would be expected to come straight into the side.

It remains to be seen whether the £27 million midfielder would be satisfied with such a role this season. And if Barcelona do make their move for him, it may be difficult to turn down such a huge opportunity.